A couple of weeks ago, I mentioned the reproductive behavior of the brown bullhead, specifically the mothers watching over a ball of thousands of tiny offspring. Shortly thereafter, Emily DeBolt took this picture of the behavior up in the Goodnough Flow — except there are clearly two adults guarding a huge number of babies.

We have both done some research on this and find contradictory information. Most sources claim the mother drives the father away before the eggs hatch to keep him from eating them. A couple mention two adults around the brood and call it the “father and mother.” I am wondering if this is not a case of gang brooding. Perhaps more research is needed.

