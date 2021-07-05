Sightings — July 5

The blueberries ripening brings mixed emotions regarding this colorful fellow. We rarely see them until it is time to pick the berries, whereupon the scarlet tanagers appear in droves. This is good because we get to see them up close. It is horrendously annoying because they are terribly destructive and wasteful.

Out of curiosity, I watched this particular fellow for 15 minutes. He picks a berry, rolls it around in his bill, then drops it to pick another. While I watched with the binoculars, his average was just over a dozen dropped for every one he ate. The ground under the bushes is littered with big fat blueberries, each one with a couple cuts in it. At least the bird is pretty.

