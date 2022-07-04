Sightings — July 4

Fleabane is interesting in our reactions to it. All spring and summer, we treat it as a weed and do our best to remove it from gardens and crop fields. In the fall, it is still blossoming in fence lines and hedgerows where we pick it, along with wild purple asters, for lovely wildflower bouquets.
Bob Henke's weekly outdoors column examines the small daisy-like flower known as fleabane.
