Sightings — July 31

Scott Lufkin reported a melanistic (black) woodchuck living in the village of Argyle near the old Academy building. It sort of laid low during the tractor pull but has been making up for it in the past week or so. We have both tried to get a decent picture of it but it is hard because of the height of the grass. He is at least pretty easy to see from a vehicle as you pass by.
Bob Henke's weekly outdoors column examines animal crossings on highways.
