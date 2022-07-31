 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sightings — July 31

  • 0

Scott Lufkin reported a melanistic (black) woodchuck living in the village of Argyle near the old Academy building. It sort of laid low during the tractor pull but has been making up for it in the past week or so. We have both tried to get a decent picture of it but it is hard because of the height of the grass. He is at least pretty easy to see from a vehicle as you pass by.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News