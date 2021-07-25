Sightings — July 25

SIGHTINGS

I have had a couple of pictures of green herons this summer but Don Polunci caught this juvenile in a very interesting pose with a nice reflection. They are fairly common but one of our more rarely seen heron species.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star’s on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0