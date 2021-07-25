 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sightings — July 25
0 comments

Sightings — July 25

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sightings

SIGHTINGS

I have had a couple of pictures of green herons this summer but Don Polunci caught this juvenile in a very interesting pose with a nice reflection. They are fairly common but one of our more rarely seen heron species.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star’s on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Countries that have never won an Olympic medal

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News