Sightings — July 25

SIGHTINGS
I have had a couple of pictures of green herons this summer but Don Polunci caught this juvenile in a very interesting pose with a nice reflection. They are fairly common but one of our more rarely seen heron species.
Bob Henke's weekly outdoors column digs back into the question bag.
Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star’s on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.
Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.