A reader in Argyle who absolutely does not want to be identified, was taking pictures of (probably my) honeybees on mountain ash blossoms when this lady appeared and seemed as avid as the bees to seek out nectar. I am the first to admit, I am not the one to get you down to species level on bug identification.

However, I have learned to call these “March flies,” and know there is a dimorphic difference between males and females in that the female’s eyes are long and slender while the male’s are large, round and split in the middle. You do not need to worry about my identification because I have a number of friends deeply immersed in entomology. Any deficiency will be corrected in detail and I will report same to you.