Sightings — July 24

Watch carefully for turtles in the road for the next couple of weeks. Hatchling snappers and painted turtles will be hatching and crossing the same roads their mother did to get to the nest site. They are tiny, as you can see from this one held in a pretty tiny hand. Look for something resembling leaves blowing across the road — when there is no wind.
