 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sightings — July 24

  • 0
Sightings

Watch carefully for turtles in the road for the next couple of weeks. Hatchling snappers and painted turtles will be hatching and crossing the same roads their mother did to get to the nest site. They are tiny, as you can see from this one held in a pretty tiny hand. Look for something resembling leaves blowing across the road — when there is no wind.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star’s on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News