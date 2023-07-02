Erik Bergman recently wrote, “I just took a decent, for a cell phone, photo of an optimistic Northern Water Snake. Can it really disengage its jaws enough to get that bluegill down?”
Personally, I can never believe it when a water snake or even a heron swallows an adult bluegill, they are such wide spiny fellows. However, I have learned to never bet against them!
