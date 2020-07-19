Sightings — July 19

Rey Wells got a nice going-away shot of this young bull moose, getting a good start on growing this year’s antlers. It is amazing to think of the amount of energy it takes to grow that huge headgear over the summer, just to discard it at Christmas time and start over in the spring.
Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star’s on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.
