Sightings — July 18

I received this photo from Bill VanSlyke, a former co-worker and someone who knows far too many stories from the “good old days.” However, this story was more recent and a lot of fun.

His granddaughter’s bike helmet was hung in the garage and when she went back for it a Carolina wren had made a very impressive stick nest in it and deposited four speckled eggs. Bike riding was postponed as they watched the wrens hatch the eggs and raise all four babies to successful fledging.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0