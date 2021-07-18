 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sightings — July 18
0 comments

Sightings — July 18

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sightings

I received this photo from Bill VanSlyke, a former co-worker and someone who knows far too many stories from the “good old days.” However, this story was more recent and a lot of fun.

His granddaughter’s bike helmet was hung in the garage and when she went back for it a Carolina wren had made a very impressive stick nest in it and deposited four speckled eggs. Bike riding was postponed as they watched the wrens hatch the eggs and raise all four babies to successful fledging.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News