Sightings — July 12

Frank Conroy found an interesting sight on his dock in Bolton Landing. This big green darner dragonfly has captured a giant water bug, nearly as heavy as itself, and is attempting to make a meal of it.

I wonder if it was taken from the water when it surfaced to breathe or if it was traveling out of the water looking for a new home ground when the darner caught it? I also wonder who won?

