Sightings — July 11
Sightings — July 11

Sightings

Kevin Robinson got to see a nice bee swarm this week. He writes, “At Hudson Crossing this morning, I kept hearing a loud buzzing sound. There was a honeybee swarm about the size of a basketball in a shrub. They were actually quite mellow, I was fascinated with the ‘bee language’ ... they would surround one bee that was doing a little dance. She would walk a few inches while wagging her derriere and the other bees seemed to be very interested in what she had to say. I know they communicate nectar sources and distance that way.”

Wish I had seen them. I would have wagged their little derrieres into a hive box and they would live with me.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star’s on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

