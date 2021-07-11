Sightings — July 11

Kevin Robinson got to see a nice bee swarm this week. He writes, “At Hudson Crossing this morning, I kept hearing a loud buzzing sound. There was a honeybee swarm about the size of a basketball in a shrub. They were actually quite mellow, I was fascinated with the ‘bee language’ ... they would surround one bee that was doing a little dance. She would walk a few inches while wagging her derriere and the other bees seemed to be very interested in what she had to say. I know they communicate nectar sources and distance that way.”