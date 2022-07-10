Sightings — July 10

This young heron appears to have mastered parallax and targeting because he scored a direct hit on a fat sunfish. Seems like a prickly sort of thing to have for lunch. He spent quite a bit of time getting it flipped around to swallow head-first, thus avoiding the fin spines.

He had also learned to wade up onto shore while doing this so if it dropped during the process it would not escape. As he flew off to digest in the sun somewhere, the fish wriggling around in his crop was quite visible. Must be an odd feeling.