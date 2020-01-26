Sightings — Jan. 26

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Although we are experiencing some pretty nasty weather, things in the wild are looking forward to Spring. The eagles are drifting back from their wintering areas. We see them sitting, often as a pair, on the nest sites. The redtail hawks are sitting side by side on the hunting perches, the chickadees have begun making their phoebe-imitation mating calls, and the coyote chorus has changed from the yippy gathering cacophony to a deeper, more serious, “stay out of my territory” song.

On our coldest morning so far this winter, -14 degrees, we had nine red-wing blackbirds on the bird feeder, there were bluebirds checking out the nest boxes and eating the dried cranberries I left for them, and there was a large flock of male robins eating sumac berries along the driveway. Even the icy water is no bar to love. There are pairs of muskrats sitting on the ice together around open leads in the lakes. Ed Burke happened upon this pair of otters enjoying each other’s company along Hans Creek in Edinburgh.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.