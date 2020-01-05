Sightings — Jan. 5

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The mail has been full of two things this week: eagles and pheasants. Looks like some of the adult eagles have begun to drift back to the nest areas already. Three of the nest sites we monitor have pairs roosting around again.

As far as the pheasants go, they seem to be popping up all over the place from downtown Ballston Spa to apple orchards in Plattsburgh. I will do a pheasant picture again next week. For today, here is a Hudson River eagle sitting around the nest waiting for its mate to return.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0