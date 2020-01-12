You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sightings — Jan. 12
0 comments

Sightings — Jan. 12

{{featured_button_text}}

While we are on the subject of deer antlers, here is a picture of the brash young fellow featured in the main column, working on a scrape in spite of his traumatic loss of half his headgear.

The second picture is the base of that one antler after it was shed showing the many tubular bone structures that kept it “nailed” to his skull.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sightings — Dec. 29
Outdoors

Sightings — Dec. 29

I have always marveled at the way something as gaudy as a cock pheasant can simply disappear into the underbrush. This fellow was about two st…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News