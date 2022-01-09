 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sightings — Jan. 9

Sightings

Dave O’Brien has been getting trailcam pictures of this deer in Hampton for the past 5 years. He refers to it as the “Unicorn buck.” Spikehorns and small rack bucks often hang on to their antlers a bit longer than the larger deer and the spikes in particular will sometimes kick off one antler and wait days before kicking off the other.

However, seeing what appears to be the same deer in the same spot for a period of years could lead to a much different conclusion. It is likely the pedicle on the left side is undeveloped and the fact the deer has remained a spike horn with no further antler development and carries the antler well beyond normal shedding time indicates this may be an antlered doe.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

