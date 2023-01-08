Sightings — Jan. 8

Ginny McDougall has an unusual visitor to her storage shed in Hudson Falls. Pure white with a black tipped tail is the winter coat of the short-tailed weasel. He will do no damage with the exception of eating every single mouse that may be found in the shed. With their blazing metabolism, a fast of even as much as 12 hours can cause starvation so, as soon as the mice are wiped out, the weasel will be on its way.
Most hunting camps periodically have a resident weasel, which is a good thing for all involved — except the mice. Ginny reported the ermine was quite bold, which is also characteristic. I once had one run across my shoulders, snuffle up under my knit hat, and then whip down under a log to emerge with a mouse which it proceeded to consume on top of my boot as I sat watching for turkeys.
Bob Henke's weekly outdoors column is a discussion about weasels.
