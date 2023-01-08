Sightings — Jan. 8

Ginny McDougall has an unusual visitor to her storage shed in Hudson Falls. Pure white with a black tipped tail is the winter coat of the short-tailed weasel. He will do no damage with the exception of eating every single mouse that may be found in the shed. With their blazing metabolism, a fast of even as much as 12 hours can cause starvation so, as soon as the mice are wiped out, the weasel will be on its way.