Sightings — Jan. 30

Sightings

One of the questions I will get to next week has to do with the color of bird feathers. This male bluebird with almost gossamer-looking wing feathers is a perfect example. My friend Gordon Ellmers, who took the picture, has the gift of patience, persistence and technical ability to capture some truly amazing slices of nature.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

