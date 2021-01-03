 Skip to main content
Sightings — Jan. 3
Sightings — Jan. 3

Sightings

Lots of things to see lately. The short-eared owls have returned to the grasslands. The Blackhouse parking area has offered some great views lately. Even at a distance, the round head and very large wings distinguish them from other grassland raptors.

Don Polunci got several nice shots that illustrate this perfectly. While you are driving around looking for owls, take a cruise along the Hudson River near Fort Miller. There are several flocks of diving ducks, mostly goldeneyes and ring-necks, and the males are already starting to put on a nice display.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

