Sightings — Jan. 29

  • 0
Sightings

Gus Carayiannis got a nice shot of a Carolina wren on his bird feeder in Moreau this week. Looks like he will be tested by the cold snap coming in later in the week. I have received several wren pictures in the past two weeks, from as far north as Saranac Lake and as far south as Berne. I guess the wren population is pretty solid. A few mealworms on the feeder tray will help them out.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

