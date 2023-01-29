Sightings — Jan. 29

Gus Carayiannis got a nice shot of a Carolina wren on his bird feeder in Moreau this week. Looks like he will be tested by the cold snap coming in later in the week. I have received several wren pictures in the past two weeks, from as far north as Saranac Lake and as far south as Berne. I guess the wren population is pretty solid. A few mealworms on the feeder tray will help them out.