Sightings — Jan. 29

Gus Carayiannis got a nice shot of a Carolina wren on his bird feeder in Moreau this week. Looks like he will be tested by the cold snap coming in later in the week. I have received several wren pictures in the past two weeks, from as far north as Saranac Lake and as far south as Berne. I guess the wren population is pretty solid. A few mealworms on the feeder tray will help them out.
In his weekly outdoors column, Bob Henke addresses questions about snowstorms and wrens.
