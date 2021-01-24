Sightings — Jan. 24

These were our companions for lunch today. They were doing a lot of talking back and forth and then the male dove down to the river, came up with a small fish and brought it back to the female, who immediately snatched it and ate it all. The price of love, I guess.

Although a few of the local eagle pairs appear to have traveled south this winter, they should be back soon and they all should be working at sprucing up and enlarging their huge platform nests. If you are photographing this activity, remember eagles are always aware of you if you are within 250 yards and their reaction distance (the distance at which you will interfere with their activities) is about 100 yards.

If you are around one of the close-to-the-road nests, stay in your vehicle and limit the length of your stay, especially if there are other cars in the area. The goal is successful mating; let’s not love them to death.

Contact Bob Henke

