Sightings — Jan. 23

Sightings

It is below zero and snowy but the Solstice says to the wild folks, “Hey you better get to the business of making the next generation.”  This young tom turkey seems eager to answer this call. Typically the strutting and gobbling do not start in earnest for another four or five weeks. Notice the bearded hen in the foreground. A rarity, but persistent in this part of the world.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke, or on Facebook.

