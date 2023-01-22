 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sightings — Jan. 22

Sightings

Jenn Case had a surprise one morning this week when she looked out the front window. The bad news was someone had hit a deer and it lay in her lawn. The good news was a mature bald eagle had already discovered the carcass and was feeding avidly. In this part of the world, the eagles that do not migrate tend to focus on carrion as a primary food source. I am continually amazed at how rapidly a roadkill is discovered.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

