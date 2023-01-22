Sightings — Jan. 22

Jenn Case had a surprise one morning this week when she looked out the front window. The bad news was someone had hit a deer and it lay in her lawn. The good news was a mature bald eagle had already discovered the carcass and was feeding avidly. In this part of the world, the eagles that do not migrate tend to focus on carrion as a primary food source. I am continually amazed at how rapidly a roadkill is discovered.
