Sightings — Jan. 2

Apparently my reference to a "fogbow" caused some consternation and generated a bunch of further questions. A fogbow is a roughly crescent rainbow-colored arc formed close to the ground in dense fog if the temperatures are exactly right. As luck would have it a friend and colleague, Jim Coutant, got a great picture of a fogbow over Lake George.

Fogbows are often quite ephemeral and this was no different. Jim barely had time to pull over, get out of the car and snap a picture before it vanished.

