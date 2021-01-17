 Skip to main content
Sightings — Jan. 17
Sightings — Jan. 17

Sightings

Rita Sweenor quite often sees this visitor to her backyard bird feeder in Gansevoort. Bird feeders create a number of feeding opportunities for wildlife, many unintended. At ours, the little birds must dodge a marauding Cooper’s hawk while competing with squirrels and turkeys for the sunflower seeds.

It is also not unusual to have all sorts of smaller rodents feeding on spillage under the feeders. This makes it a perfect hunting spot for the fox to check on its daily hunting rounds. This one was out for a walk in spite of the snow that was falling.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

