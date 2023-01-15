Sightings — Jan. 15

Roy Jakway was riding his ATV in the town of Kingsbury and was surprised to find this barred owl sitting beside the trail, apparently unconcerned by the person and machine so close. Barred owls are in general more tolerant of human presence than most other raptors. This time of the year, many young hawks and owls are really struggling to learn to catch food and tend to ignore all else when hunting. We wish this young fellow some successful captures.