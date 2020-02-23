Sightings — Feb. 23

You have free articles remaining.
Since there was a question about western coyotes, here is a picture Don Thorn sent in a while ago that might help illustrate the difference. Contrast it with the eastern coyote picture from a few weeks ago.
Don wrote, “We took the attached pictures while motoring through Joshua Tree National Park in California. It was Wiley in the flesh, but he did not look scary. Kind of small and scrawny compared to coyotes reported around here. Didn’t seem frightened by our car, but instead just continued foraging like we were not even there.”
Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.