Sightings — Feb. 2

SIGHTINGS

We had a particularly good eagle day. It started with this adult and juvenile sitting in a tree off Rock Street in Greenwich. I thought it odd because we had been seeing a mature pair sitting together in the same area quite often. I always try to be unobtrusive so I snapped a quick picture and moved on down to the park where we sat having our lunch.

This was a mistake because very shortly we saw a pair of mature eagles just rocketing down the river. There was great swirling and chasing as they put the run to the interlopers sitting in their tree. Was not close enough for pictures, but it was a spectacular show. Afterward, the resident pair sat side by side in their usual tree, apparently satisfied a having cleared the area of riffraff.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star’s on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

