Sightings — Feb. 7

Steve and Marybeth delaRosa were taking a walk near their home in Venice, Florida, when they were suddenly surrounded by a huge flock of birds, swirling about, and periodically landing en masse in some nearby bushes. Most of the birds continued to flap their wings as they sat on their perches.

The delaRosas were seeing the beginning of a mixed-species migratory flock of swallows getting ready to practice their murmuration. These birds will soon begin their leisurely trip north, stopping to feed along the way and wait for favorable winds aloft to help them on the trip. They will breed up here, go through the same process of flock formation, and head back for Venice in late summer.

