Sightings — Feb. 6

Sightings

Kevin Robinson found a small flock of robins foraging on his winterberry bushes in sub-zero conditions. These are either non-migrant or partially migrant males, willing to risk starvation and death by exposure to ensure they have the best breeding territories in the spring.

If you want to help out some of these hardy, albeit perhaps foolhardy, young fellows, a goodly amount of dried cranberries, raisons and mealworms on a feeder tray will attract them, as will plantings of things like highbush cranberry and winterberry around your yard.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

