Jo Marie and Stan Lackey of Queensbury found a couple of very “unbirdy” patrons at their birdfeeder. It is not too unusual to see an opossum out foraging on a warm winter day, trying to pack in a few more calories for the winter. It is not too unusual to find them eating birdseed to get the boost from a higher carbohydrate diet. It is not too unusual to find them in a suburban setting; it is great habitat for all sorts of creatures. What is unusual is to see two of them feeding fairly compatibly in close proximity.