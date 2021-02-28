 Skip to main content
Sightings — Feb. 28
Sightings — Feb. 28

Sightings

Jim Coutant and his wife were hiking near Elizabethtown when they encountered this fellow out walking around on the snow. Although surprising, there are actually a few spiders that are quite active during February and March. Some even weave webs intended to act as solar collectors to warm up the spider.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

