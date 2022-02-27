Sightings — Feb. 27

My uncle and grandfather had an on-going competition about who would bring the first pussywillows to their mother. Since then, I have always tried to make sure my mother got the first pussywillows (alder catkins) every spring.

I do cheat. In Alaska, I gathered seed cones from the alders there — the same species as here but, I reasoned, more cold adapted. I planted them along my driveway and, sure enough, they appear a week or so before any others in the area. Unfortunately, they also blossom more rapidly. I picked these, left them in a vase overnight before giving them to Mom and found the stamens and anthers totally developed the next day.

Other signs of spring are popping up as well. I have red-wing blackbirds and grackles at the birdfeeder, Paul Campbell spotted the first woodchuck wandering about on the snow in Easton and John spotted a small flock of teal on the Hudson.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0