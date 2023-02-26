Over the past few months, I have had several questions about why sunsets are colorful. They are made more interesting when there are clouds to reflect, absorb and refract the light, but even on the most cloudless morning or evening, there will still be an orange cast to the sky just before sunrise or sunset.

The reason for this has to do with the nature of the different colors. Toward the blue end of the spectrum, all the way in to ultraviolet areas we cannot see, the colors are defined by increasingly short wavelengths. In general the shorter the wavelength, the more easily it is scattered and diffused by the atmosphere. When the sun is directly overhead, the light is passing through the shortest amount of atmosphere, hence the maximum amount of blue is visible.

As the sun gets closer to the horizon, its path through the atmosphere is longer. Most of the blues and greens are diffused and what is left for us to see are the long wavelengths — reds, oranges and purples. This particular sunset was made more spectacular by the apparent presence of a wiener dog right in the middle of it all.