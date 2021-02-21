Sightings — Feb. 21

Our resident deer manage just fine, even in deep snow, as long as there is not a crust. A heavy crust keeps them from bounding freely while it lets their predators — coyotes to a certain degree, but primarily domestic dogs — travel freely. There is a heavy crust this week. Do the deer a favor and make sure your dogs stay home.
Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.
