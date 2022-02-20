Sightings — Feb. 20

The recent light fluffy snow gave an excellent opportunity to see how subnivean activities work. The recent addition of a large pile of stove wood is an attractive site for small rodents but travelling across the open ground to get to it was too much to handle with the presence of cats, hawks and owls. As soon as there was enough snow to cover their bodies, various mice and voles began to head for the new condominium.

Their travel patterns are interesting, heading generally in the direction from as much as a couple hundred feet away. The trails meander a bit, probably as food items and easier travelways attract them. Periodically there is an open hole where they popped their heads up to get another bead on the objective before heading off again on their easily distracted path.

