Sightings — Feb. 14

Lots of things going on this week. People have seen robins, bluebirds, flickers, a wood thrush, and we had a wren sitting on our porch rail at 7 in the morning when the temperature was 9 below. These hardy individuals are young males trying to get a jump on the good nesting areas. They balance the chances of starving or dying of hypothermia against the virtual certainty of successful mating if they hold a good area.

I try to help by providing a handful of dried cranberries in the bottom of the bluebird houses and on the rails of the birdfeeders to provide a bit of energy to these hardy souls. The other sightings this week involve something we have seen before in this column — the resident bald eagles that chose to spend the winter and not migrate. Folks are getting great views of these birds on road-killed carcasses.

Erin Perkins found this quizzical-looking fellow and two of this friends (or rivals) preparing to feast on a deer carcass in Intervale.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star’s on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0