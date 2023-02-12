A large gathering of crows is called a “murder.” Perhaps because such a flock of large black, raucous birds seems ominous. As a practical matter, murder is not on their mind so much as survival. The large flocks make it easier for them all to find food and avoid becoming food for something else.
In his weekly outdoors column, Bob Henke discusses the gathering habits of crows and other animals.
