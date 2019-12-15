Sightings — Dec. 15

Rey Wells got a great picture of a blue-gray gnatcatcher. Although they are very common in the northeast, they have for the most part migrated and this particular one was in an orange grove in Florida. They are our smallest songbird, smaller than a chickadee and also one of the most acrobatic.

I love watching them when I am turkey hunting. They hop around from branch to branch, often flipping completely over, rolling sideways or performing some other Top Gun move. I liked this picture because Rey caught this fellow just letting go and dropping to a branch 3 feet below, flipping completely around to land perfectly.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

