You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sightings — Dec. 22
0 comments

Sightings — Dec. 22

{{featured_button_text}}
Sightings

I wondered who was passing through at night because the deep fluffy snow made track identification difficult. My faithful trail cam managed a single picture before the -6 degree temperature killed the batteries.

Although the infrared flash masks his color and makes his eyes shine eerily, this red fox looks nice and healthy. He is not at all discomfited by the cold, encased in his nice fur coat.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star’s on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News