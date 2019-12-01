The first dusting of snow had this young red fox out searching for mice. He seemed quite absorbed in his tasks and put up with some picture taking before we left him to it.
For some reason fresh snow seems to draw out young predators and offers good photo opportunities. This one was in the Washington County Grasslands.
