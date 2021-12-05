Sightings — Dec. 5

I know it is not right, but I am always happy when one of the wood duck boxes I put up become home for a family of screech owls. Quite often the male will spend the winter roosting in the box in order to make sure his residence is established when it is time for females to come around evaluating in the spring. Don Polunci caught this little screech sunning himself in the entrance to a wood duck box.
