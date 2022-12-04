 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sightings — Dec. 4

Sightings

Ed Burke found this little spider hiking about on the snow near Tongue Mountain. While they seem way too fragile for winter conditions, on a day when the sun’s rays are being reflected back upward, the spider’s dark body can take advantage of warming on both sides. When conditions are just right, a spider may warm up enough to go off across the snow, taking advantage of the bountiful feast of such other winter voyagers such as springtails (snow fleas).

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

