Sightings — Dec. 31

Winter can be valuable for assessing what sorts of wildlife are in the area — tracks in snow are relatively easy to read. All times of the year have become fairly easy with the advent of trail cameras. Many times trail cams will demonstrate a size, strength or characteristic that tracks can never reveal.
Dave Forshay got this trail cam picture of a fisher. Not only have they never seen one in the area before, this one is carrying off the carcass from their Thanksgiving turkey.
Bob Henke's weekly outdoors column takes a deep dive into the snow.
