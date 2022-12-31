 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sightings — Dec. 31

Sightings

Winter can be valuable for assessing what sorts of wildlife are in the area — tracks in snow are relatively easy to read. All times of the year have become fairly easy with the advent of trail cameras. Many times trail cams will demonstrate a size, strength or characteristic that tracks can never reveal.

Dave Forshay got this trail cam picture of a fisher. Not only have they never seen one in the area before, this one is carrying off the carcass from their Thanksgiving turkey.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

