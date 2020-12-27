Sightings — Dec. 27

A couple of readers have asked about the “horns” on great horned owls and cock pheasants. Another was told that rooster pheasants lose their horns in the fall, just like deer. The simple answer is that in virtually every case in the bird kingdom, protuberances on head are comprised of specialized feathers. All the “eared owls” — feather tufts. The pheasant’s headgear — feathers.

Here is a picture of a mature cock pheasant taken near Cossayuna Lake before the last snowstorm. The bird is in his best plumage with the rippling blue rump patch, the bright red facial plate and his two distinctive “horns.” Everything is feathers and most of it does not develop until the bird is in its second year. The pheasant’s facial plate may shrink a bit in late summer but the “horns” remain for the rest of its life.