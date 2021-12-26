Sightings — Dec. 26

This one you should not have a great deal of trouble finding. This female snowy owl has been all over the place from Route 197 to Cary Road in Fort Edward. She is especially fond of sitting on top of poles and buildings so keep an eye out.
Don Polunci got a great shot of her flying from one location to another.
It's time for Bob Henke's monthly question-and-answer column.
Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star’s on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.