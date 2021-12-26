 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sightings — Dec. 26

  • 0
Sightings

This one you should not have a great deal of trouble finding. This female snowy owl has been all over the place from Route 197 to Cary Road in Fort Edward. She is especially fond of sitting on top of poles and buildings so keep an eye out.

Don Polunci got a great shot of her flying from one location to another.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star’s on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Unvaccinated Cole Beasley blames 'rules' as he's forced out of key Bills game with COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News