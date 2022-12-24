 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sightings — Dec. 24

Dave O’Brien’s trail camera caught this standoff over some delicious morsel in Hampton. I am guessing the skunk won, because it looks like the deer groks skunks and is not going to get too aggressive. In this case, however, it probably would be safe because skunks tend to reserve the chemical weapons for like-threatening situations. Shoot at a deer, just because it was annoying, and there could be a real attack later before the arsenal had time to recharge. Best to be prepared.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

