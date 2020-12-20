Sightings — Dec. 20

We often talk about humans and wildlife interacting and yet, in many instances, the two often seem unaware of each other. Ed Kopf sat on Route 28, right in Old Forge, while this turkey filled up on nice freeze-softened fruit as shoppers walked back and forth under the tree oblivious to the large bird right over their head. Actually, the ornamental plantings around malls and shopping centers are a great food source for wildlife, particularly birds.