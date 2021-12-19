 Skip to main content
Sightings — Dec. 19

Sightings

There were big migratory flocks of Canada geese on the Hudson and Battenkill this past week. They will rest and feed until the conditions make this inconvenient, at which time they will head farther south.

Many times, when the big flocks are gathering and leaving the north, an occasional bird will find itself in the company of another species; a single Canada in a flock of snows or, in this case, a single snow goose in a flock of Canadas. This apparently happens most often when flocks of snows are leaving to fly at night. Either a young Canada will get caught up in the excitement and take off with the snows or a young snow goose may fail to leave and take off later with the Canada flock.

Generally, when both groups get to a wintering area like Chesapeake Bay, things will sort themselves out. This young snow goose is in with about 300 Canadas in the Fort Miller area.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

